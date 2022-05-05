Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment to post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SIX stock opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 2.22. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $47.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average is $41.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 40,611 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 33,216 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SIX shares. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

