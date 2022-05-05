Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment to post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SIX opened at $36.31 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $34.41 and a 1-year high of $47.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 2.22.

SIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 324.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,283,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,657,000 after purchasing an additional 981,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,150,000 after acquiring an additional 109,682 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 40,611 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 33,216 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

