SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

SJW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter valued at $16,536,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at $17,438,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in SJW Group by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,850,000 after purchasing an additional 163,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SJW Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,526,000 after purchasing an additional 143,745 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $59.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.79. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $73.69. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.59.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.24%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

