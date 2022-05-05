SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.28 Million

Brokerages expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $139.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $136.20 million. SL Green Realty posted sales of $163.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year sales of $559.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $549.50 million to $568.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $583.93 million, with estimates ranging from $560.10 million to $607.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 57.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLG. StockNews.com began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $71.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.75. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $85.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 55.08%.

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

