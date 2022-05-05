SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SM Energy in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.95. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.59 EPS.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SM. Barclays boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $39.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 5.18.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06). SM Energy had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $859.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 586,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after acquiring an additional 356,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $392,160.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 9,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $365,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,333 shares of company stock worth $4,511,905 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

About SM Energy (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.