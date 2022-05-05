Small Cap Consu Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Small Cap Consu dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of urban-gro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Small Cap Consu currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. urban-gro had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut urban-gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on urban-gro in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on urban-gro in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ UGRO opened at $7.41 on Thursday. urban-gro has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 million, a PE ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGRO. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in urban-gro by 382.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of urban-gro by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $164,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

