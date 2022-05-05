SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $455.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) to report $455.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $455.10 million and the lowest is $455.00 million. SMART Global reported sales of $437.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SGH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SMART Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

In other SMART Global news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $654,844.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 108.9% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 32,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 17,071 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 142.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 18,623 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 100.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 8,669 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 60.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 12,718 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.93. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

