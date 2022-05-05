Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of Smart Powerr stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. Smart Powerr has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart Powerr stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Smart Powerr as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

