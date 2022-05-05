Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,800 at Berenberg Bank

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,840 ($22.99) to GBX 1,800 ($22.49) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.51% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on SN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.24) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,670 ($20.86) to GBX 1,680 ($20.99) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,442 ($18.01) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,685.40 ($21.05).
Shares of SN opened at GBX 1,309 ($16.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,246.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,259.41. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of GBX 1,151.50 ($14.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,601.50 ($20.01).
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
