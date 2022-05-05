Snap One (SNPO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Snap One to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Snap One has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $273.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.27 million. On average, analysts expect Snap One to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SNPO opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Snap One has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Snap One by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after buying an additional 162,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Snap One by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap One by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 30,587 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snap One by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

