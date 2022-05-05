Snap One (SNPO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Snap One to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Snap One has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $273.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.27 million. On average, analysts expect Snap One to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Snap One stock opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.15. Snap One has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.24.

SNPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Snap One by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after acquiring an additional 162,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Snap One by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap One by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,587 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Snap One by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,222,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

