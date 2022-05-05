SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.88.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.
In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,355.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Micah Heavener purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SOFI stock opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.85) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About SoFi Technologies (Get Rating)
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoFi Technologies (SOFI)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.