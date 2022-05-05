SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,355.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Micah Heavener purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 113.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 125.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.85) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

