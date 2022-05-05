Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STWRY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($37.89) to €33.00 ($34.74) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Software Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $9.42. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $13.04.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

