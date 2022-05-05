Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €21.00 ($22.11) to €25.50 ($26.84) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €14.80 ($15.58) to €16.80 ($17.68) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEYMF opened at $22.80 on Thursday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average is $18.21.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

