SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $174-177 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.75 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.88-0.95 EPS.

SWI stock opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.84 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SolarWinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

