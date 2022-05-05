SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $730-750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $741.77 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.20 EPS.

Shares of SWI opened at $12.54 on Thursday. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.84 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SWI shares. TheStreet cut shares of SolarWinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Norges Bank bought a new position in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth $4,658,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in SolarWinds by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SolarWinds by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

