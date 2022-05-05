Solo Brands (DTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Solo Brands has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Solo Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DTC opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Solo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39.

DTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solo Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.