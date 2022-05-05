Solo Brands (DTC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Solo Brands to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Solo Brands has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Solo Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DTC opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.21. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Solo Brands (Get Rating)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

