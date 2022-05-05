Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.66). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a negative net margin of 20.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sotherly Hotels to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels (Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.