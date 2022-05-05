Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SWX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

SWX stock opened at $88.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $90.71.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas (Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.