S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Short Interest Down 22.6% in April

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,670,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the March 31st total of 15,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

S&P Global stock opened at $364.32 on Thursday. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $347.67 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.01.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In related news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.57.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.