Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$60.30.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$47.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 19.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.99. Spin Master has a one year low of C$37.88 and a one year high of C$54.18.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$495.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$783.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Spin Master will post 2.9893529 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.