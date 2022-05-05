Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.58.

NYSE SPR opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $53.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.70.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 68.59%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

