Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) PT Lowered to $27.00

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

SAVE stock opened at $21.75 on Thursday. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $37.19. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $967.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.36 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

