Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 27.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Spirit Realty Capital updated its FY22 guidance to $3.52-3.58 EPS.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $41.87 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.11%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

