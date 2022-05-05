SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average of $60.35. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $41.84 and a 1 year high of $89.75.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.28). During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 247,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,119,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 82,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 17,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.