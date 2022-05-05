SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36-1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

NYSE SPXC opened at $45.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. SPX has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $68.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.11.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.90 million. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. SPX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SPX will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SPX from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPX by 25.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after buying an additional 58,634 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPX during the third quarter worth approximately $427,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPX by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 27,050 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPX by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.