Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja Sells 3,814 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $375,564.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,492.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $379,997.20.

NYSE:SQ opened at $106.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.84. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.72 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.48 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Square from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Square from $275.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Square by 0.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Square by 47.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Square by 43.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Square by 5.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 11.2% during the third quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 48,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

