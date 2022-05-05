Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.31.
A number of research firms recently commented on SQSP. Piper Sandler cut shares of Squarespace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Squarespace from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.
In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:SQSP opened at $21.89 on Thursday. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.28.
Squarespace Company Profile (Get Rating)
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.
