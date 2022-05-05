Squarespace (SQSP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.28. Squarespace has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $64.71.

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $176,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQSP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Squarespace by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Squarespace by 93.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 44.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. 37.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SQSP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $39.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.39.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

