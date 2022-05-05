SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on June 9th

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

SSR Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SSR Mining to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

SSRM opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.64. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.90.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $407.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SSR Mining news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $93,201.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,907,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,362,000 after buying an additional 172,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SSRM. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

