SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at TD Securities

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SSRM. National Bankshares downgraded SSR Mining from an outperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a C$29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.17.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of SSRM opened at C$29.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.32 billion and a PE ratio of 14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.17, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.15. SSR Mining has a one year low of C$18.08 and a one year high of C$31.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

SSR Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.