SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$29.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bankshares downgraded shares of SSR Mining from an outperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.17.

TSE SSRM opened at C$29.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.17. The stock has a market cap of C$6.32 billion and a PE ratio of 14.05. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of C$18.08 and a twelve month high of C$31.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

