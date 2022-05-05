STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $63.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ STAA opened at $63.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average of $84.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.33 and a beta of 1.18. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $54.29 and a 52 week high of $163.08.
In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STAA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.13.
STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.
