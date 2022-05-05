STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $63.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $63.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average of $84.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.33 and a beta of 1.18. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $54.29 and a 52 week high of $163.08.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STAA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.13.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

