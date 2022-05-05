STAAR Surgical (STAA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/3/2022 – STAAR Surgical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2022 – STAAR Surgical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

4/26/2022 – STAAR Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $81.00 to $89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – STAAR Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $81.00 to $89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2022 – STAAR Surgical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – STAAR Surgical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

4/12/2022 – STAAR Surgical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

4/8/2022 – STAAR Surgical is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – STAAR Surgical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

3/31/2022 – STAAR Surgical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – STAAR Surgical was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2022 – STAAR Surgical was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $63.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.33 and a beta of 1.18. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $54.29 and a 12 month high of $163.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.87 and its 200-day moving average is $84.56.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 11.84%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

