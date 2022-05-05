Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on June 1st

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Standard Motor Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Standard Motor Products has a payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Standard Motor Products to earn $4.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

NYSE:SMP opened at $42.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.78. Standard Motor Products has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $949.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.46.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.30 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alisa C. Norris sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $289,373.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence I. Sills acquired 985 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $42,965.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,185 shares of company stock valued at $407,090. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30,910 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 456.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 35,601 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

SMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Standard Motor Products (Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.