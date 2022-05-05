Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
NYSE:SGU opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $413.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.57. Star Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65.
Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $488.27 million during the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.37%.
About Star Group (Get Rating)
Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.
