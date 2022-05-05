Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

NYSE:SGU opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $413.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.57. Star Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65.

Get Star Group alerts:

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $488.27 million during the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.37%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Star Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Star Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Star Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 33.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Group (Get Rating)

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.