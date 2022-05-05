Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Starbucks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.46.

SBUX stock opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.10. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $73.38 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 34,967 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 36,588 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

