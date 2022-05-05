StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.38.

Shares of NYSE:SRT opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.13 million, a PE ratio of 138.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68. StarTek has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $8.10.

StarTek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. StarTek had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $178.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StarTek will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in StarTek during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in StarTek by 582.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in StarTek during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in StarTek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in StarTek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

