Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 52.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 million. On average, analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SCM opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $274.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 64.74%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SCM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group cut Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $163,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

