Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Stericycle reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $664.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $49.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.31. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 7.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 91.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 10.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,215,000 after buying an additional 16,594 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 38.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter worth approximately $450,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

