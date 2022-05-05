STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Declares $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the medical equipment provider on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

STERIS has increased its dividend by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. STERIS has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect STERIS to earn $8.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

STE stock opened at $232.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.47. STERIS has a 1 year low of $188.10 and a 1 year high of $255.93. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.39 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.08.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that STERIS will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total value of $2,043,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,925,756.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,491 shares of company stock valued at $6,075,309. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

