Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

STC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Stewart Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of STC opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Stewart Information Services has a one year low of $49.18 and a one year high of $81.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.92.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.73. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 12.51%.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.54 per share, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,624. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

