Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Doma Call Options (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,535 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,660% compared to the average daily volume of 144 call options.

In other Doma news, Director Mark Ein purchased 332,970 shares of Doma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $799,128.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMA. Foundation Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma in the fourth quarter valued at $174,021,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at $110,108,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Doma by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 551,701 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at $19,768,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at $18,500,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DOMA opened at $1.80 on Thursday. Doma has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Doma will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Doma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Doma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Doma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

