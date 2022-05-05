Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of SPX FLOW Call Options (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 5,154 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 7,593% compared to the average volume of 67 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 740.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $86.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.48. SPX FLOW has a twelve month low of $60.92 and a twelve month high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW ( NYSE:FLOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLOW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

