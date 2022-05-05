Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 36,130 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,077% compared to the average daily volume of 1,660 call options.

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.72.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $15,128,044.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,167 shares of company stock valued at $61,541,211 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MDB opened at $360.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.13. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

