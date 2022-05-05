Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Kirkland’s Put Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,175 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the typical daily volume of 231 put options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KIRK. StockNews.com started coverage on Kirkland’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Shares of KIRK stock opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.77. Kirkland’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93.

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 3.95%.

In related news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $135,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 47,914 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,415,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,197,000 after acquiring an additional 220,463 shares during the period. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,254,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,099,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland’s (Get Rating)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.