Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 16,157 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,446% compared to the typical volume of 1,045 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,679,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,845,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,667 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in TC Energy by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,967,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,579,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,803,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,572,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,520 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,097,267,000 after buying an additional 1,747,817 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,536,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $769,111,000 after buying an additional 241,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

TRP opened at $56.00 on Thursday. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $59.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

