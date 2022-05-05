Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Toro (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,176 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,709% compared to the average daily volume of 65 put options.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $83.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.34. Toro has a 1-year low of $79.30 and a 1-year high of $117.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Toro in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

