StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.64. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75). BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 62.78% and a negative net margin of 41.23%. The company had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE in the third quarter valued at about $511,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in BIOLASE by 76.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 192,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 83,682 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BIOLASE by 334.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in BIOLASE in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

